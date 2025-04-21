Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases 43,430 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,430 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1,425.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.