Main Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Main Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $49.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $766.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

