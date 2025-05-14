Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.00% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLKR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 362.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 399,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 312,837 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,891,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 101,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 46,469 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 728,415.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 94,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLKR opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

