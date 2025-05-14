Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in TransDigm Group by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TDG opened at $1,417.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,355.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,322.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,488.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.61, for a total transaction of $26,592,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,958.38. The trade was a 71.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.93, for a total value of $7,200,768.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,355,659.64. This represents a 20.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,135 shares of company stock worth $213,040,986. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,490.20.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

