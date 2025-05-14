MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 47,409 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 890,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.51% of Summit Materials worth $45,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,373,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,074,000 after buying an additional 56,602 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,096,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,682,000 after buying an additional 324,902 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,181,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,863,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after buying an additional 1,389,955 shares during the period.

NYSE:SUM opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $54.07. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

