Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Announces Dividend of $0.22

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2194 per share on Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.
Postal Savings Bank of China Trading Down 10.2 %
OTCMKTS:PSTVY opened at $12.22 on Monday. Postal Savings Bank of China has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08.
