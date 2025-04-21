Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

PFD opened at $10.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

