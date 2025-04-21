Natixis Boosts Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,545 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Kenvue were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 742,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Kenvue by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 582,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 280,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,253,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,754,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.42.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

