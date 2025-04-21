Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 34,732 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 426.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,732 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,873.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHB opened at $90.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.25. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $84.48 and a 52-week high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.