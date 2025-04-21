iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

