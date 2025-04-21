Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Short Interest Update

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,200 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 363,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 776,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on EQ. Leerink Partnrs cut Equillium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Equillium in a research report on Friday, March 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQ
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium
Equillium Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.46. 44,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,029. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.87.
Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Equillium had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Equillium will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
About Equillium
Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Equillium
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.