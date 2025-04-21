Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

DH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,066. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.81, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $62.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DH. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 81,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Sone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $953,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,301.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 189,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 175,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

