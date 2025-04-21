Kontoor Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.
Kontoor Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. Kontoor Brands has a payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.
Kontoor Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.52. The company had a trading volume of 806,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,885. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
