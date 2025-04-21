Kontoor Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.

Kontoor Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. Kontoor Brands has a payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.52. The company had a trading volume of 806,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,885. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

