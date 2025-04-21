Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Update

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

CCAP stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.07. 84,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.56. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 37.32% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $46.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 84.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

