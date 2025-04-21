Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Rises By 25.4%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,900 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 298,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1,467.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 336,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,206. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.