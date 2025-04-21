Compass Therapeutics’ (CMPX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMPX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CMPX

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX opened at $1.75 on Monday. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $242.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Compass Therapeutics

In other Compass Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Anderman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,340. This trade represents a 2,000.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $5,678,570.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 195.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 112,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 921.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 395,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 356,352 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.