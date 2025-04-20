Wrapped Bera (WBERA) One Day Volume Hits $4.94 Million

Wrapped Bera (WBERA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, Wrapped Bera has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bera token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.29 or 0.00003905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bera has a total market cap of $67.41 million and $4.94 million worth of Wrapped Bera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bera Token Profile

Wrapped Bera’s total supply is 20,516,696 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bera is berachain.com. Wrapped Bera’s official Twitter account is @berachain.

Wrapped Bera Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bera (WBERA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Bera Chain platform. Wrapped Bera has a current supply of 20,516,695.96707334. The last known price of Wrapped Bera is 3.45583219 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $5,080,374.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://berachain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

