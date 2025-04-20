OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 806 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,281,000 after buying an additional 223,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 41,533 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 20,127.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 316,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 315,398 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

