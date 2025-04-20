MYDA Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 282,400 Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 282,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,340,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 436.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,126,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 916,210 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Douglas Elliman by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,361,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 461,093 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 699.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 443,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 388,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

Shares of DOUG opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $243.32 million during the quarter.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

