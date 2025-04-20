Thematics Asset Management Acquires 13,133 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 2.2% of Thematics Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $51,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total transaction of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,689,425.79. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $518,499. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

CDNS opened at $260.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $328.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.