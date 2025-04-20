Kensington Asset Management LLC Has $44.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kensington Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Kensington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kensington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $44,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,244.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,712 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VUG opened at $352.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

