The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 845,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE GAB traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,045. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $5.85.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend
The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Equity Trust
- Trading Halts Explained
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.