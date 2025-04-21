General Electric (GE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter. General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.450 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

General Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

GE stock opened at $181.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $195.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.52. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $148.83 and a fifty-two week high of $214.21.

General Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Electric stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

