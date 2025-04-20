Short Interest in WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Expands By 33.3%

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

WH Smith Stock Performance

WHTPF stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49. WH Smith has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

