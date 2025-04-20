Short Interest in WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Expands By 33.3%

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
WH Smith Stock Performance
WHTPF stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49. WH Smith has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $17.95.
WH Smith Company Profile
