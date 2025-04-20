Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Short Interest Up 32.1% in March

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,939,600 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 12,825,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yuexiu Property Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YUPRF opened at $0.68 on Friday. Yuexiu Property has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.

About Yuexiu Property

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other. The company is involved in holding investment properties.

