Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Sells 1,329 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.2% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.12.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

