Short Interest in Themes Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:SPAM) Expands By 27.3%

Themes Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:SPAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Themes Cybersecurity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Themes Cybersecurity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Themes Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:SPAM – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 19.79% of Themes Cybersecurity ETF worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Themes Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPAM opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $1.66 million, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.26. Themes Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

About Themes Cybersecurity ETF

The Themes Cybersecurity ETF (SPAM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Cyber Security index. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from digital security software. Stocks are weighted based on market capitalization.

