Transce3nd LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Transce3nd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

