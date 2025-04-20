Septerna, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SEPN) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 23rd

Septerna’s (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 23rd. Septerna had issued 16,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 25th. The total size of the offering was $288,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of Septerna’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEPN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Septerna from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Get Septerna alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEPN

Septerna Stock Performance

SEPN stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Septerna has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $28.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Analysts forecast that Septerna will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Septerna

In other news, Director Alan Ezekowitz purchased 7,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,567.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,184.85. This represents a 43.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,500. This represents a 20.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 74,346 shares of company stock worth $439,670.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Septerna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEPN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Septerna during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Septerna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Septerna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000.

Septerna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Septerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Septerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.