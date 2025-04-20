Mueller Industries (MLI) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 21st. Analysts expect Mueller Industries to post earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $1.00 billion for the quarter.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Mueller Industries stock opened at $70.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.96. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $96.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.86.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,181.38. This represents a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

