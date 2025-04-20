Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Purchases £360 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2025

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Free Report) insider Liam Condon bought 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.96) per share, for a total transaction of £360 ($478.66).

Liam Condon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 19th, Liam Condon acquired 27 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,445 ($19.21) per share, for a total transaction of £390.15 ($518.75).
  • On Wednesday, January 22nd, Liam Condon bought 30 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($18.11) per share, with a total value of £408.60 ($543.28).

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 1,202 ($15.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,131 ($15.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,917.07 ($25.49). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,359.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,406.82. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.84%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.