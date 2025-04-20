Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Purchases £360 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Liam Condon bought 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.96) per share, for a total transaction of £360 ($478.66).
Liam Condon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 19th, Liam Condon acquired 27 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,445 ($19.21) per share, for a total transaction of £390.15 ($518.75).
- On Wednesday, January 22nd, Liam Condon bought 30 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($18.11) per share, with a total value of £408.60 ($543.28).
Johnson Matthey Stock Performance
Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 1,202 ($15.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,131 ($15.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,917.07 ($25.49). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,359.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,406.82. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95.
Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
