Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Purchases £360 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Liam Condon bought 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.96) per share, for a total transaction of £360 ($478.66).

Liam Condon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

On Wednesday, March 19th, Liam Condon acquired 27 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,445 ($19.21) per share, for a total transaction of £390.15 ($518.75).

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Liam Condon bought 30 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($18.11) per share, with a total value of £408.60 ($543.28).

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 1,202 ($15.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,131 ($15.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,917.07 ($25.49). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,359.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,406.82. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.84%.

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.