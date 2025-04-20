PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PT United Tractors Tbk Trading Up 0.5 %
PUTKY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. 15,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,176. PT United Tractors Tbk has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $37.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26.
PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile
