PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Trading Up 0.5 %

PUTKY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. 15,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,176. PT United Tractors Tbk has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $37.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

