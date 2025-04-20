Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Short Interest Update

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,015,900 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 3,793,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25,079.5 days.

Pirelli & C. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PLLIF remained flat at $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. Pirelli & C. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Pirelli & C. Company Profile

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. It offers car tires under the P ZERO, Cinturato, Scorpion, Sottozero, Pirelli Ice, and Carrier brand names; motorcycle tires under the DIABLO Superbike, DIABLO SUPERCORSA SC, DIABLO ROSSO IV, DIABLO Rain, ANGEL GT, DIABLO ROSSO II, DIABLO Wet, SCORPION MX, SCORPION Pro F.I.M., SCORPION XC, DIABLO SUPERCORSA SP, PHANTOM SPORTSCOMP, DIABLO Rosso IV Corsa, DIABLO Rosso III, ANGEL GT II, NIGHT DRAGON, MT 66 ROUTE, SCORPION Trail II, MT 60 RS, MT 60, SCORPION MT 90 A/T, SCORPION Rally STR, SPORT DEMON, MT 21 Rallycross, MT 43 PRO TRIAL, DIABLO ROSSO Scooter, and ANGEL Scooter brands; motorsport tires under the P ZERO TROFEO R, SOTTOZERO, P7 Corsa, K, KM, RK, rain, and Slick brands; bike tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, and Scorpion brand names; and truck and bus tires.

