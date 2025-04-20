Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Short Interest Update

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,015,900 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 3,793,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25,079.5 days.
Pirelli & C. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PLLIF remained flat at $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. Pirelli & C. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $6.72.
Pirelli & C. Company Profile
