First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FCEF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,720. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

