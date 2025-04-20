NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,901,100 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 3,051,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

NuVista Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NuVista Energy stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,650. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $10.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital raised NuVista Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

