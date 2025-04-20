Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Up 33.6% in March

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the March 15th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 469.5 days.

Rexel Price Performance

Shares of Rexel stock remained flat at $24.96 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095. Rexel has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

