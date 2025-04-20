Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 816,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Analysis on KN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles
Knowles Price Performance
Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.41. 1,194,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,764. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $20.86.
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%.
About Knowles
Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Knowles
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.