Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 816,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

KN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 725.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 835.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Knowles by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.41. 1,194,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,764. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

