Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the March 15th total of 33,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gravity

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Gravity by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in shares of Gravity by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Gravity in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRVY traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,776. Gravity has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $88.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.46.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.

