iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO) Short Interest Update

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. 5,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,664. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.49. iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $29.01.

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (INRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards industries that BlackRock believes are best positioned for outperformance INRO was launched on Mar 26, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

