Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Unibrew A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Royal Unibrew A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROYUF

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

About Royal Unibrew A/S

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYUF remained flat at $75.58 during midday trading on Friday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $89.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.58.

(Get Free Report)

Royal Unibrew A/S provides beer, soft drinks, malt beverages, energy drinks, cider/ready to drink, juice, water, and wine and spirits. It offers its products under the Royal Beers, Lapin Kulta, Cido, Craft, Faxe Kondi, Ceres, Faxe, Original Long Drink, Lacplesis, Vitamalt, Mangali, Novelle, Nikoline, Kalnapilis, Egekidle, Supermalt, Polar Monkeys, Lorina, SHAKER, MOKAI, LemonSoda, Nohrlund, Power Malt, Fonti di Crodo, CULT, Lahden Erikois, Vilkmerges, and Lielvardes brands, as well as partnership with brands, such as Heineken and PepsiCo It serves customers in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.