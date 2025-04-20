CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Declares Dividend of $0.06

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0631 per share on Friday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a 91.9% increase from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.03.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

CAIXY opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CaixaBank to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CaixaBank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

