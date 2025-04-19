NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock Position Increased by Nine Ten Capital Management LLC

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 302.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 709,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,389 shares during the quarter. NV5 Global comprises about 3.8% of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3,320.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 527.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.46 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.25%. Analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, January 6th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

