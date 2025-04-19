Joseph(Joe) Basile Acquires 14,500 Shares of Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU) Stock

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU – Get Free Report) insider Joseph(Joe) Basile bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$10.56 ($6.74) per share, with a total value of A$153,163.50 ($97,693.26).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.13.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. It develops and commercializes DAYBUE (trofinetide), which has been registered to treat Rett syndrome in adults and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome.

