Short Interest in Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Grows By 44.0%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the March 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 327.3 days.

OTCMKTS SSLLF opened at $36.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37. Siltronic has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $90.25.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $384.69 million during the quarter.

Separately, DZ Bank cut Siltronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

