Control Empresarial De Capital Acquires 268,105 Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 268,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $195,716.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,862,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,189,500.90. This represents a 0.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 16th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00.

On Thursday, April 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 1,032,218 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $629,652.98.

ProKidney Stock Performance

ProKidney stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.52. ProKidney Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $4.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProKidney

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProKidney by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 54.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ProKidney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ProKidney by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

