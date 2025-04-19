BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Trex (NYSE:TREX) to “Outperform”

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Trex from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Get Trex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TREX

Trex Price Performance

TREX opened at $55.65 on Thursday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.54 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trex

In related news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,505.40. This trade represents a 45.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Trex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.