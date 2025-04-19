350,742 Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Genworth Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,567,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $15,034,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $7,496,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,949,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,387,000 after acquiring an additional 934,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,671,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after acquiring an additional 724,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GNW stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.95.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

