XTX Topco Ltd Takes $683,000 Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JOYY by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in JOYY by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in JOYY by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on YY. Benchmark upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

JOYY Stock Down 3.5 %

JOYY stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.69.

JOYY Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Further Reading

