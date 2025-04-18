Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Down 8.5% – Here’s Why

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 134,682,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 35,780,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Up 4.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £713,361.93, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
