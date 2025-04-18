QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Short Interest Up 93.7% in March

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QinetiQ Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
